Disney on Stage characters that could win gold at the Olympics
It’s time! The 2024 Olympic games kick off in Paris this weekend.
To celebrate, we’ve put together Team Disney and assigned characters to sports we think they could win.
Hercules – weightlifting
He went from zero to hero and prior to his West End stint, we think Herc could hop over the channel and show off those muscles in the weightlifting rounds.
Tarzan – gymnastics
All of that swinging through the trees requires some great core strength, and that’d make Tarzan ideal for gymnastics!
Tigger – high jump
The wonderful thing about Tiggers is… how high they jump!
Elsa – figure ice skating
This one is relatively self-explanatory, but imagine the elegance.
Ariel – swimming
Sea, pool… either way a mermaid would be hard to beat at swimming.
Gaston – wrestling
“In a wrestling match nobody bites like Gaston!”
The Newsies – rhythmic gymnastics
We’re putting the paperboys in together for rhythmic gymnastics having seen them jump and twirl around Wembley Park.
Flynn Rider – rock climbing
He’s shown his climbing skills with Rapunzel’s long locks, after all.
Simba – long distance running
It was quite a long trek back to the Pridelands to defeat Uncle Scar, so we have no worries (for the rest of our days) about this one!
Eglantine Price and the cast of Bedknobs and Broomsticks – artistic swimming
They’ve all been practising, bobbing along in the Beautiful Briny Ballroom!
Mary Poppins and Bert – triple jump
We know they can “Step in Time”, so a triple jump should be a piece of cake for our super-nanny and jack-of-all-trades!