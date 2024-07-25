Disney on Stage characters that could win gold at the Olympics

We’ve assembled a team from the House of Mouse

It’s time! The 2024 Olympic games kick off in Paris this weekend.

To celebrate, we’ve put together Team Disney and assigned characters to sports we think they could win.

Hercules – weightlifting

He went from zero to hero and prior to his West End stint, we think Herc could hop over the channel and show off those muscles in the weightlifting rounds.

Tarzan – gymnastics

All of that swinging through the trees requires some great core strength, and that’d make Tarzan ideal for gymnastics!

Tigger – high jump

The wonderful thing about Tiggers is… how high they jump!

Elsa – figure ice skating

This one is relatively self-explanatory, but imagine the elegance.

Ariel – swimming

Sea, pool… either way a mermaid would be hard to beat at swimming.

Gaston – wrestling

“In a wrestling match nobody bites like Gaston!”

The Newsies – rhythmic gymnastics

We’re putting the paperboys in together for rhythmic gymnastics having seen them jump and twirl around Wembley Park.

Flynn Rider – rock climbing

He’s shown his climbing skills with Rapunzel’s long locks, after all.

Simba – long distance running

It was quite a long trek back to the Pridelands to defeat Uncle Scar, so we have no worries (for the rest of our days) about this one!

Eglantine Price and the cast of Bedknobs and Broomsticks – artistic swimming

They’ve all been practising, bobbing along in the Beautiful Briny Ballroom!

Mary Poppins and Bert – triple jump

We know they can “Step in Time”, so a triple jump should be a piece of cake for our super-nanny and jack-of-all-trades!