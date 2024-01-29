Dear Evan Hansen teams up with TikTok for UK tour casting search

The producers of Dear Evan Hansen have confirmed a collaboration with TikTok to discover “the next generation of talent” for the upcoming UK tour of the award-winning hit show.

Aspiring musical theatre performers, aged 18 and above and based in either the UK or Ireland, have been asked to film themselves singing any number from the show and to post it on TikTok with the hashtag #YouWillBeFound for a chance to be invited to the in-person auditions in London. Applicants can submit their entries and find more information at evanontour.com/tiktok, with a deadline set for Sunday, 11 February 2024.

Director Adam Penford commented: “Dear Evan Hansen is about celebrating what you bring to the world as a unique individual. It’s very exciting to be collaborating with TikTok to provide a platform for those who love the musical as much as I do to sing these beautiful songs. We can’t wait to see who is out there.”

Ed Lindeman, Head of Entertainment for TikTok UK and Ireland added: “Dear Evan Hansen is already a huge hit with the TikTok community, with thousands of people sharing creations using the much-loved soundtrack. We are delighted that the producers have recognised this and are now turning to TikTok to uncover up-and-coming talent for the touring show.

“At TikTok, we’re committed to supporting theatre and the creative industries. TikTok is a platform where creativity is discovered, and emerging talent can really thrive; we can’t wait to see who will be found!”

Alongside the original score by Pasek and Paul, Dear Evan Hansen features a book by Steven Levenson. The piece follows a teenager who causes a calamity after pretending to be a deceased classmate’s friend.

Co-produced by Ambassador Theatre Group Productions and Nottingham Playhouse, this brand-new production is helmed by Nottingham Playhouse’s artistic director Adam Penford. It will open at the Nottingham Playhouse on 9 September 2024, ahead of a UK tour. Tour stops are below.

WhatsOnStage gave the original production a solid five-star review when it first opened in London, with WhatsOnStage Award winner Sam Tutty’s performance in particular being celebrated.

The production runs until 28 September in Nottingham, with subsequent stops including Curve Leicester (from 1 October), Brighton Theatre Royal (from 15 October), Alexandra Theatre in Birmingham (from 22 October), New Victoria in Woking (from 29 October), Leeds Grand (from 5 November), Liverpool Empire (from 12 November), Sunderland Empire (from 19 November) and New Theatre Oxford (from 26 November).

Into the new year, the show will visit Northampton Derngate (from 14 January 2025), Mayflower Southampton (from 21 January 2025), Milton Keynes Theatre (from 28 January 2025), Marlowe Theatre Canterbury (from 4 February), Bristol Hippodrome (from 11 February 2025), Manchester Palace Theatre (from 18 February 2025), King’s Theatre Glasgow (from 25 February 2025), His Majesty’s Aberdeen (from 4 March 2025), Grand Opera House Belfast (from 11 March 2025), Storyhouse Chester (from 18 March 2025), New Wimbledon Theatre (from 25 March 2025), Wolverhampton Grand (from 1 April 2025), Sheffield Lyceum (from 8 April 2025), Theatre Royal Plymouth (from 15 April 2025), Hull New Theatre (from 22 April 2025), Wales Millenium Centre Cardiff (from 29 April 2025) and Theatre Royal Norwich (from 13 May 2025).

Tickets for select dates are on sale below.