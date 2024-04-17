Crazy Rich Asians musical is officially in development

Jon M Chu is set to direct the Broadway-bound show

A musical version of Crazy Rich Asians is in the works!

Warner Bros Theatre Ventures and Kevin Kwan announced today that Jon M Chu, who directed the movie (alongside the In the Heights film and the upcoming two-part adaptation of Wicked) will helm a stage production of Crazy Rich Asians.

This would mark Chu’s Broadway directorial debut, following a pre-Broadway run which will be announced shortly.

Crazy Rich Asians is a romantic comedy based on the bestselling trilogy by Kwan and the 2018 Warner Bros film, starring Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Gemma Chan, Lisa Lu, Awkwafina, Ken Jeong, and Michelle Yeoh and featuring a screenplay by Peter Chiarelli and Adele Lim. It explores what can happen when young love collides with old money.

The production will feature a book by Leah Nanako Winkler (God Said This), with music by Helen Park (KPOP) and lyrics by Amanda Green (High Fidelity) and Tat Tong.