Crazy for You to appear on This Morning

The cast of the critically acclaimed West End production of Crazy for You will be heading to the ITV Studios tomorrow for a special performance on This Morning.

The show, which features music by George and Ira Gershwin and a book by Ken Ludwig, is currently running at the Gillian Lynne Theatre in London until 20 January 2024.

Directed and choreographed by five-time Tony and two-time Olivier Award winner Susan Stroman, the piece (which originated at Chichester Festival Theatre) received a five-star review from WhatsOnStage’s Sarah Crompton, being described as “irresistible fun”.

Crazy for You follows the story of Bobby Child, a theatre enthusiast who is torn between his love for showbusiness and his responsibilities in running his family’s bank. He travels to Deadrock, Nevada to foreclose on a theatre’s mortgage but falls for the owner’s daughter, Polly. Bobby decides to put on a show to save the theatre, renew the town, and win Polly’s love.

The musical features a book by Ken Ludwig and a score by the Gershwins that includes such standards as “Someone to Watch Over Me”, “I Got Rhythm”, “Embraceable You”, “Nice Work If You Can Get It”, and “They Can’t Take That Away from Me”.

Starring in the production are Charlie Stemp (Mary Poppins) as Bobby Child, Carly Anderson (Wicked) as Polly Baker, and Tom Edden (Cyrano de Bergerac) as Bela Zangler.

Joining them in the cast are Natalie Kassanga (Dreamgirls) as Irene Roth, Mathew Craig (We Will Rock You) as Lank Hawkins, Duncan Smith (White Christmas) as Everett Baker, Marilyn Cutts (Funny Girl) as Lottie Child, Sam Harrison (Les Misérables) as Eugene Fodor, Rina Fatania (The Killing of Sister George) as Patricia Fodor and Jack Wilcox (Anything Goes) as Standby Bobby Child.

Completing the company are Kayleigh Thadani, Kate Parr, Lila Anderson, Harriet Samuel-Gray, Imogen Bowtell, Laura Hills, Ella Valentine, Tara Yasmin, Marc Akinfolarin, Lucas Koch, Philip Bertioli, Jason Battersby, Ashley-Jordon Packer, Nicholas Duncan, Nathan Elwick, Liam Wrate, Joshua Nkemdilim, Nell Martin, Bradley Trevethan, Bethan Downing, Ryan Jupp, Jinny Gould, George Bray.

The production’s creative team includes Beowulf Boritt as set designer, William Ivey Long as costume designer, Ken Billington as lighting designer, and Kai Harada as sound designer.

Alan Williams serves as musical supervisor and musical director, while Doug Besterman and Mark Cumberland have provided new orchestrations. David Krane handles new arrangements, and Campbell Young Associates are responsible for wigs, hair, and make-up. Jill Green CDG serves as the casting director, with Richard Pitt as the UK associate director and choreographer. Angelique Ilo also serves as an associate director and choreographer.

