Last night acclaimed director and choreographer Susan Stroman’s much-lauded revival of Crazy for You celebrated its official opening at London’s Gillian Lynne Theatre.

Having garnered a plethora of rave reviews in Chichester last summer, the West End transfer has followed suit with WhatsOnStage’s Sarah Crompton awarding the full five stars and describing the show as “pure, irresistible fun“.

We were on the red carpet before the performance to chat with Stroman, book writer Ken Ludwig and a whole host of VIP guests, trying to find out exactly why – after three decades – audiences are still going crazy for Crazy for You:

Alongside Ludwig’s book, the musical features a score by George and Ira Gershwin including such standards as such as “Someone to Watch Over Me”, “They Can’t Take That Away from Me”, and “I Got Rhythm”.

The story revolves around Bobby Child, a theatre enthusiast who is torn between his love for showbusiness and his responsibilities in running his family’s bank. He travels to Deadrock, Nevada to foreclose on a theatre’s mortgage but falls for the owner’s daughter, Polly. Bobby decides to put on a show to save the theatre, renew the town, and win Polly’s love.

Starring in the production are Charlie Stemp (MaryPoppins) as Bobby Child, Carly Anderson (Wicked) as Polly Baker, and Tom Edden (Cyrano de Bergerac) as Bela Zangler.

Joining them in the cast are Natalie Kassanga (Dreamgirls) as Irene Roth, Mathew Craig (We Will Rock You) as Lank Hawkins, Duncan Smith (White Christmas) as Everett Baker, Marilyn Cutts (Funny Girl) as Lottie Child, Sam Harrison (Les Misérables) as Eugene Fodor, Rina Fatania (The Killing of Sister George) as Patricia Fodor and Jack Wilcox (Anything Goes) as Standby Bobby Child.

Completing the company are Kayleigh Thadani, Kate Parr, Lila Anderson, Harriet Samuel-Gray, Imogen Bowtell, Laura Hills, Ella Valentine, Tara Yasmin, Marc Akinfolarin, Lucas Koch, Philip Bertioli, Jason Battersby, Ashley-Jordon Packer, Nicholas Duncan, Nathan Elwick, Liam Wrate, Joshua Nkemdilim, Nell Martin, Bradley Trevethan, Bethan Downing, Ryan Jupp, Jinny Gould, George Bray.

The production’s creative team includes Beowulf Boritt as set designer, William Ivey Long as costume designer, Ken Billington as lighting designer, and Kai Harada as sound designer.

Alan Williams serves as musical supervisor and musical director, while Doug Besterman and Mark Cumberland have provided new orchestrations. David Krane handles new arrangements, and Campbell Young Associates are responsible for wigs, hair, and make-up. Jill Green CDG serves as the casting director, with Richard Pitt as the UK associate director and choreographer. Angelique Ilo also serves as an associate director and choreographer.

