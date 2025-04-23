Company joining Sean Hayes in Good Night, Oscar revealed

The Will & Grace star will appear at the Barbican Theatre this summer

Exclusive: Emmy and Tony Award winner Sean Hayes (Will & Grace) is set to reprise his Tony Award-winning performance in Good Night, Oscar at the Barbican Theatre this summer – and the cast joining him has been reveled.

Marking his West End debut, Hayes will once again portray Hollywood actor and concert pianist Oscar Levant, following his 2023 stint on Broadway, which earned him his first Tony.

Penned by Pulitzer Prize winner Doug Wright and directed by Lisa Peterson, the piece is set in 1958 and revolves around a notorious late-night talkshow appearance. Joining Hayes will be Ben Rappaport, reprising his acclaimed role as legendary talk show host Jack Paar.

He said today: “Returning to Good Night, Oscar and stepping back into this world alongside Sean is an absolute gift. The chance to share this story with London audiences at the Barbican this summer is going to be very exciting.”

Also joining the cast are Daniel Adeosun as Alvin Finney, David Burnett as George Gershwin, Richard Katz as Bob Sarnoff, and Eric Sirakian as Max Weinbaum.

Max Roll will reprise his role as understudy for Oscar Levant and Bob Sarnoff, following his engagement on Broadway alongside Hayes and Rappaport.

Additional understudies are Tashinga Bepete (Alvin Finney), Ben Butler (Max Weinbaum), Charlotte Hunter (June Levant), and Ryan Speakman (Jack Paar and George Gershwin).

Good Night, Oscar will play a strictly limited seven-week season from 31 July until 21 September 2025.