Clueless musical announces initial West End casting

KT Tunstall writes the tunes for this new musical, based on the hit film

Clueless has announced lead casting for its West End premiere.

Based on Jane Austen’s hit novel Emma, the piece is adapted from the hit 1995 movie of the same name starring Alicia Silverstone. It follows Cher Horowitz, the most popular student at Beverley Hills High, who revels in setting up relationships and generally meddling with her fellow classmates’ lives.

Featuring a book by Amy Heckerling (the writer and director of Clueless), the show is scored by the multi-platinum singer-songwriter KT Tunstall (writer and performer of such celebrated hits as “Suddenly I See” and “Black Horse and The Cherry Tree”). The lyrics are by Grammy Award winner Glenn Slater (Sister Act, Tangled) while direction is by Rachel Kavanaugh (Half a Sixpence), with choreography by Kelly Devine (Come From Away).

Playing Cher will be Emma Flynn, who said today: “I’m beyond excited to step into Cher’s iconic shoes and bring her to life on the West End stage.

“Alicia Silverstone created such a beloved character in the original Clueless film, and it’s an incredible honor to continue that legacy. I can’t wait for audiences to rediscover Cher’s wit and heart in a whole new way, and I’m thrilled to be part of such a timeless story.”

Joining Flynn will be Keelan McAuley (Heathers the Musical) as Josh. He added: “I’m so excited to be embodying Paul Rudd’s character from the original movie, on the stage! I especially can’t wait for audiences to hear the music in Clueless. KT Tunstall has created a great new score inspired by the music styles of the ‘90s. Combined with Glenn Slater’s amazing lyrics, they’ve really brought a whole new energy to the story.”

A previous version of the show, which used jukebox tunes, played off-Broadway in 2018 – though this version is completely new. A try-out run took place at the Churchill Theatre in Bromley earlier this year.

The show will open at the Trafalgar Theatre on 15 February 2025 (currently booking until June 2025), with tickets on sale right now here.