Chitty Chitty Bang Bang reschedules further tour performances after ‘severe damage’ to flying car

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang has had to reschedule a further week of tour performances following damage to the titular car during its move from Bromley to Milton Keynes earlier this week.

In an official statement released by the producers to WhatsOnStage, it was revealed that there was “severe damage to the intricate Chitty car mechanism”, meaning that repairs are required. The show has therefore cancelled all performances in Milton Keynes for this coming week, with the tour expecting to continue after that.

A new week of performances in Bradford, at the Alhambra Theatre, have now also been rescheduled. The producers said: “Following severe damage to the intricate Chitty car mechanism, the producers of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang have been forced to make the unavoidable and incredibly difficult decision to reschedule the week of performances planned for the Alhambra Theatre, Bradford from next week to the week Tuesday 17 to Sunday 22 September 2024 to allow for the essential repairs to continue. They apologise for the huge disappointment and inconvenience this will undoubtedly cause.

“All existing bookings will be automatically moved to the corresponding performance that week, into the same seats as previously booked. All patrons will be contacted by their point of sale, and offered a refund if they are unable to attend the amended dates.”

Adam Garcia is currently playing Caractacus Potts, alongside Emmerdale star Liam Fox, taking on the role of Grandpa Potts, while playing Truly Scrumptious is Ellie Nunn, with Martin Callaghan as Baron, Jenny Gayner as Baroness, Adam Staffordas Boris, Michael Joseph as Goran and John Macaulay as The Toymaker.

The cast also includes Charlie Bishop, Ruaraidh Blackwood, Hadrian Delacey, Belle Kizzy Green, Tia Gyngell, Kirsty Ingram, Bibi Jay, Isabella Mason, Joe Press, Theo UK Rose, Molly Rees Howe, Callum Train and Luke Woollaston.

Charlie Brooks (The Ocean at the End of the Lane, EastEnders, Broken News) will play the Childcatcher until the show visits Norwich at the end of September. From then on, The Vivienne (The Wizard of Oz) will take on the role, appearing in Oxford, Liverpool, Stoke, Hull, Leicester, Southend, Eastbourne, Bournemouth and Blackpool.

Jemima Potts is played by Gracie Cochrane, Isla Ithier, Isabella Manning and Jasmine Nyenya, while Jeremy Potts is played by Ayrton English, Charlie McGuire, Roshan Thomson and Louis Wilkins.

Tour stops include Woking, Wimbledon, Edinburgh, Newcastle, Aberdeen, Bromley, Milton Keynes, Belfast, Torquay, Llandudo, Glasgow, Inverness, Norwich, Oxford, Liverpool, Stoke, Hull, Leicester, Southend, Eastbourne, Bournemouth, Blackpool, Sheffield, Birmingham, Manchester, Cardiff, Sunderland, Bristol and Plymouth.

With music and lyrics by Richard M Sherman and Robert B Sherman, adapted for the stage by Jeremy Sams, and based on the MGM motion picture, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang follows the story of Caractacus Potts, an absent-minded inventor who, with the assistance of his children Jemima and Jeremy, revives a dilapidated racing car only to discover its magical capabilities.

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, based on Ian Fleming’s classic children’s story and adapted into a popular 1968 film, features timeless songs by the Sherman Brothers, including “Toot Sweets”, “Hushabye Mountain”, “Truly Scrumptious”, and the Academy Award-nominated title song, “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang”.

The production is directed by Thom Southerland (Titanic, Parade) and choreographed by Karen Bruce (Strictly Come Dancing, The Bodyguard). It includes set and costume design by Morgan Large (Newsies, Joseph and the Technicolour Dreamcoat), lighting design by Ben Cracknell, sound design by Gareth Tucker, and musical supervision by George Dyer (The Wizard of Oz, Annie, Billy Elliot). Casting is handled by Debbie O’Brien.