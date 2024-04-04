Chicago announces new tour dates

Chicago will embark on a brand new tour later this year – and further stops have been revealed.

The iconic show follows Roxie, a woman who murders her lover but tries to escape the wrath of the law. The piece is the winner of six Tony Awards, and has played in 36 countries worldwide. Numbers include “Razzle Dazzle”, “Cell Block Tango”, and “All That Jazz”.

The hit 1996 production of Kander and Ebb’s iconic musical, choreographed by Ann Reinking (recreated by Gary Chryst) in the style of Bob Fosse with direction by Walter Bobbie (recreated by Stacey Haynes), ran in the West End at the Phoenix Theatre in 2018.

From Saturday 12 October to Saturday 19 October 2024, the Milton Keynes Theatre will host performances, followed by the Alhambra Theatre in Bradford (21 October to 26 October 2024), the Theatre Royal in Newcastle (28 October to 2 November 2024), the Palace Theatre in Manchester (4 November to 9 November 2024), the Orchard Theatre in Dartford (11 November to 16 November 2024), the Mayflower Theatre in Southampton (19 November to 23 November 2024), and Stoke Regent Theatre (25 November to 30 November 2024).

Into 2025, the show will visit His Majesty’s Aberdeen (14 to 18 January), Cheltenham Everyman (20 to 25 January), Sheffield Lyceum (28 January to 1 February), Edinburgh Playhouse (4 to 8 February), Liverpool Empire (10 to 15 February), Oxford New Theatre (24 February to 1 March), Southend Cliffs Pavilion (3 to 8 March), Bord Gais Energy Theatre Dublin (11 to 15 March), Grand Opera House Belfast (17 to 22 March), Bournemouth Pavilion (31 March to 5 April), Nottingham Royal Concert Hall (7 to 12 April), Birmingham Alexandra (14 to 19 April), Hall for Cornwall Truro (21 to 26 April), Venue Cymru Llandudno (29 April to 3 May), Wales Millennium Centre Cardiff (5 to 10 May), Bristol Hippodrome (19 to 24 May), New Wimbledon Theatre (9 to 14 June), Curve, Leicester (16 to 21 June), Wolverhampton Grand (23 to 28 June), Hull New Theatre (30 June to 5 July), Congress Theatre Eastbourne (7 to 12 July), Norwich Theatre Royal (14 to 19 July), Blackpool Winter Gardens (21 to 26 July), New Victoria Woking (28 July to 2 August), Sunderland Empire (4 to 9 August), the Hawth Crawley (11 to 16 August) and King’s Theatre Glasgow (18 to 23 August).

Further dates and casting are to be revealed.

The production has design by John Lee Beatty, costume by William Ivey Long, lighting by Ken Billington, original sound design by Rick Clarke, re-creation of original sound design by Matt Grounds, script adaptation by David Thompson, orchestrations by Ralph Burns, musical supervision by Ian Townsend, musical direction by Andrew Hilton and dance music arrangements by Peter Howard.