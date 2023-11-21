The new thriller, based on true events, is currently in Richmond ahead of a West End run

First look production photos have been released for new thriller, The Enfield Haunting.

Written by Paul Unwin, and directed by Angus Jackson, The Enfield Haunting is based on one of the most famous poltergeist events in the world.

The cast is led by Catherine Tate (Doctor Who) as Peggy Hodgson and David Threlfall (Hangmen) as Maurice Grosse, alongside Ella Schrey-Yeats (Secret Invasion) as Janet Hodgson, Grace Molony (Artemis Foul) as Margaret Hodgson, Jude Coward Nicoll and Noah Leggott sharing the role of Jimmy Hodgson, Mo Sesay (Murphy’s Law) as Rey, Neve McIntosh (Shetland) as Betty Grosse, Daniel Stewart (Silent Witness) as Writer/Old Man and Understudy Maurice, Stacha Hicks (Call the Midwife) as Understudy Peggy and Betty and Jasmine Spence as Understudy Janet and Margaret.

Joining Unwin and Jackson in the creative team are Lee Newby (set and costume designer), Neil Austin (lighting designer), Carolyn Downing (sound designer), Paul Kieve (illusions consultant), Sophie Holland CDG (casting director), Laura Cubitt (movement director), Kate Godfrey (voice and dialect coach) and Roberta Zuric (assistant director).

The Enfield Haunting debuted at Brighton Theatre Royal (14 to 18 November) and is now being staged at Richmond Theatre (until 25 November). It is set to transfer to the Ambassadors Theatre in London for a limited West End season from 30 November 2023 until 2 March 2024, with a press night on 6 December.

Tickets are on sale below.