Photos

Catherine Tate and David Threlfall in The Enfield Haunting – first look

The new thriller, based on true events, is currently in Richmond ahead of a West End run

Tom Millward
London
Catherine Tate (as Peggy) in a scene from The Enfield Haunting
Catherine Tate in The Enfield Haunting, © Marc Brenner

First look production photos have been released for new thriller, The Enfield Haunting.

Written by Paul Unwin, and directed by Angus Jackson, The Enfield Haunting is based on one of the most famous poltergeist events in the world.

The cast is led by Catherine Tate (Doctor Who) as Peggy Hodgson and David Threlfall (Hangmen) as Maurice Grosse, alongside Ella Schrey-Yeats (Secret Invasion) as Janet Hodgson, Grace Molony (Artemis Foul) as Margaret Hodgson, Jude Coward Nicoll and Noah Leggott sharing the role of Jimmy Hodgson, Mo Sesay (Murphy’s Law) as Rey, Neve McIntosh (Shetland) as Betty Grosse, Daniel Stewart (Silent Witness) as Writer/Old Man and Understudy Maurice, Stacha Hicks (Call the Midwife) as Understudy Peggy and Betty and Jasmine Spence as Understudy Janet and Margaret.

David Threlfall (as Maurice) in a scene from The Enfield Haunting
David Threlfall, © Marc Brenner

Joining Unwin and Jackson in the creative team are Lee Newby (set and costume designer), Neil Austin (lighting designer), Carolyn Downing (sound designer), Paul Kieve (illusions consultant), Sophie Holland CDG (casting director), Laura Cubitt (movement director), Kate Godfrey (voice and dialect coach) and Roberta Zuric (assistant director).

David Threlfall (as Maurice) and Grace Molony (as Margaret) in a scene from The Enfield Haunting
David Threlfall and Grace Molony in The Enfield Haunting, © Marc Brenner

The Enfield Haunting debuted at Brighton Theatre Royal (14 to 18 November) and is now being staged at Richmond Theatre (until 25 November). It is set to transfer to the Ambassadors Theatre in London for a limited West End season from 30 November 2023 until 2 March 2024, with a press night on 6 December.

Tickets are on sale below.

Noah Leggott (as Jimmy), Ella Schrey Yeats (as Janet) and Catherine Tate (as Peggy) in a scene from The Enfield Haunting
Noah Leggott, Ella Schrey Yeats and Catherine Tate, © Marc Brenner
David Threlfall (as Maurice) and Neve McIntosh (as Betty) in a scene from The Enfield Haunting, © Marc Brenner
David Threlfall and Neve McIntosh, © Marc Brenner
David Threlfall (as Maurice), Ella Schrey Yeats (as Janet) and Grace Molony (as Margaret)
David Threlfall, Ella Schrey Yeats and Grace Molony, © Marc Brenner
Ella Schrey Yeats (as Janet) and David Threlfall (as Maurice)
Ella Schrey Yeats and David Threlfall, © Marc Brenner
Ella Schrey Yeats in a scene from The Enfield Haunting
Ella Schrey Yeats, © Marc Brenner
Ella Schrey Yeats (as Janet) and David Threlfall (as Maurice)
Ella Schrey Yeats and David Threlfall, © Marc Brenner
Grace Molony (as Margaret) and Jude Coward Nicoll (as Jimmy)
Grace Molony and Jude Coward Nicoll, © Marc Brenner
Mo Sesay in a scene from The Enfield Haunting
Mo Sesay, © Marc Brenner
Mo Sesay (as Rey) and Ella Schrey Yeats (as Janet) in a scene from The Enfield Haunting
Mo Sesay and Ella Schrey Yeats, © Marc Brenner

Featured In This Story

The Enfield Haunting

Outer London

Performances begin: 21 November 2023

Buy Tickets

The Enfield Haunting

West End

Performances begin: 30 November 2023

Black Friday - EXCLUSIVE PRICES*

Buy Tickets