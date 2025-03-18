Casting set for This Bitter Earth directed by Billy Porter

Billy Porter will direct a new production of This Bitter Earth in London this summer.

Written by Harrison David Rivers, the piece follows a young Black writer and his white activist lover and asks, “What is the real cost of standing on the sidelines?” You can find out more about the production here.

Grammy, Emmy and three-time Tony Award winner Porter is currently starring as the Emcee in the West End’s Cabaret.

He will direct Omari Douglas as Jesse, and Alexander Lincoln as Neil. Stanton Plummer-Cambridge and Luke Striffler serve as understudies.

Joining Porter on the creative team is Morgan Large (set and costume design). It’ll feature original composition by Sean Green, sound design by Julian Starr, casting by Rob Kelly, and production management by Toby Darvill, with Elsie O’Rourke as company stage manager, and Jordan Deegan-Fleet as deputy stage manager. Marketing and social media management is by The Pekoe Group, with artwork by Bob King Creative.

This Bitter Earth is award-winning producer Thomas Hopkins’ first development project through his independently owned company. Producers include Jana Robbins, Craig Haffner and Sherry Wright, Alex Deacon, Jonathan Kaldor and Kohl Beck, in association with John Rogerson and Sarig Peker.

The play will open at the Soho Theatre on 18 June and run until 26 July. A press night is set for 24 June.