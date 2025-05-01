Cast set for Brixton Calling at Southwark Playhouse

Max Runham and Tendai Humphrey Sitima will lead the cast of Brixton Calling, a new play opening at Southwark Playhouse Borough this summer.

The play is inspired by Live at the Brixton Academy, Simon Parkes’ memoir detailing how, in 1983, he bought the derelict venue for £1 and helped transform it into one of the country’s most renowned music venues. Written by Alex Urwin and directed by Bronagh Lagan, the piece will feature live music, with Runham and Sitima performing guitar and keyboard as part of the show.

The show is produced by Kick It Anywhere in association with Southwark Playhouse. Katy Lipson of Aria Entertainment joins as associate producer, reuniting with Lagan following their work on Cruise.

Kick It Anywhere has also partnered with the Soulstice Collective to deliver workshops for young people in South London and is collaborating with local organisations including Raw Material Music, Deaf Rave and Pop Brixton as part of the project’s development.

The production runs from 23 July to 16 August 2025, with press night scheduled for 25 July. The full creative team will be announced in due course.