Kevin McHale to make UK stage debut in Sondheim’s The Frogs

London will host a revival of The Frogs, a musical comedy with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and a book by Burt Shevelove and Nathan Lane.

Directed by Georgie Rankcom, the production reimagines Aristophanes’ ancient Greek satire, which was originally written in 405 BCE. The story follows Dionysos, the god of theatre, and his servant Xanthias on a journey to the underworld in search of a solution to societal strife. Along the way, they encounter frogs who resist change and challenge their mission to save civilisation.

Kevin McHale will make his UK stage debut as Xanthias, while further casting will be revealed in due course.

The show will play at Southwark Playhouse Borough from 23 May to 28 June 2025. It is presented by the Grey Area, (following their WhatsOnStage Award-nominated 2022 staging of Anyone Can Whistle at Southwark Playhouse) alongside Samsational Entertainment, Benson Drive Productions, Melissa and Bradford Coolidge and Thomas Hopkins Productions.

The creative team includes Ben McQuigg as musical director, Matt Nicholson as choreographer, Libby Todd as set and costume designer, Joshua Robins as sound designer, Tim Sutton as orchestrator, Peter Noden as casting director, Adam Smith as production manager, Waverley Moran as stage manager and Evie Graham-Brown as assistant stage manager. Rebecca Pitt has made the show artwork.

The Frogs was first adapted for the stage by Shevelove in 1971, in a Yale University production performed in a swimming pool. Sondheim later expanded the score for a 2004 Broadway revival, with additions by Lane. The Southwark staging continues a tradition of revisiting Sondheim’s lesser-known works.

Tickets are on sale via the venue website.