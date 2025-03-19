Cast confirmed for tour of Ali Milles’ thriller The Croft

Original Theatre, Joshua Beaumont and Huw Allen in association with Wiltshire Creative have today revealed casting for The Croft.

The thriller by Ali Milles will kickstart an eight-week tour in May.

Based on a true Highland story, The Croft follows two women who arrive at a former Crofters Hut in the deserted village of Coille Ghillie. Cut off from the modern world, the weekend getaway takes an unexpected turn.

Starring will be Liza Goddard (Noises Off, Doctor Who, Bergerac) as Enid, Caroline Harker (A Touch of Frost, Steel Magnolias, The Railway Children) as Suzanne and Gray O’Brien (Coronation Street, Casualty, Rebus: A Game Called Malice) as David. They’ll be joined by Gracie Follows (Birdsong) as Laura, Russell Layton (Art) as Ronald, Simon Roberts (Witness for the Prosecution) as Tom, with Judith Rae (The Mousetrap) as an understudy.

The Croft will be directed by artistic director Alastair Whatley with associate director Nadia Papachronopoulou, and with original direction by Philip Franks. The creative team is completed by designer Adrian Linford, lighting designer Chris Davey, sound designer and composer Max Pappenheim, and casting director Ellie Collyer-Bristow. Production management is by Tammy Rose.

The tour will open at Salisbury Playhouse (9 to 17 May), before visiting Belgrade Theatre, Coventry (20 to 24 May), Malvern Theatres (27 to 31 May), Churchill Theatre, Bromley (3 to 7 June), Birmingham Rep (9 to 14 June), Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, Guildford (17 to 21 June), Festival Theatre, Edinburgh (25 to 28 June) and Liverpool Playhouse (1 to 5 July).