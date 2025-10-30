Cast confirmed for Ballad Lines musical’s London premiere

Casting has been revealed for new folk musical Ballad Lines, which will receive its London premiere at Southwark Playhouse Elephant, running from 23 January to 21 March 2026, with a press night on 29 January.

The piece is co-created by Finn Anderson (Islander) and Tania Azevedo (But I’m A Cheerleader). With a book by Anderson and Azevedo and music and lyrics by Anderson, Ballad Lines weaves together original songs with reimagined traditional Scottish, Irish and Appalachian ballads, performed by an all-female band.

The musical follows Sarah, a queer woman living in New York who has turned her back on the folk traditions of her childhood. Her rediscovery of these songs leads her on a journey across time, connecting her with Cait, a minister’s wife in 17th-century Scotland, and Jean, a teenager navigating 18th-century Ireland.

The show was first commissioned in 2014 by the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland and Northwestern’s American Music Theatre Project, and premiered under the title A Mother’s Song at Macrobert Arts Centre in 2023.

A 17-track concept album of Ballad Lines was released on 12 September 2025, for anyone wanting an early sample of the show.

Set to appear are Frances McNamee as Sarah, Rebecca Trehearn as Betty and Kirsty Findlay, who is reprising her role as Cait from an earlier iteration of the Scottish musical. All three performers also appeared on the concept album, released in September 2025.

Completing the cast is: Sydney Sainté (The Great Privation, Or How to Flip Ten Cents into a Dollar) as Alix, Ally Kennard (The Creakers) as Jamie, Thomas, Ronan/dance captain, Yna Tresvalles (Six) as Jean, Gracie Lai (Jersey Boys) as Morna/Ancestor (and covers Betty, Alix, Jamie, Thomas, Ronan and Shona), and Siân Louise Dowdalls (Diana: The Musical) as Shona/Ancestor (plus cover for Sarah, Cait, Jean and Morna).

The creative team includes TK Hay (set design), Shonagh Murray (music direction), Tinovimbanashe Sibanda (choreography), Simon Wilkinson (lighting), Andy Johnson (sound) and costume designer Carly Brownbridge. Eliza Beth Stevens is assistant director, James Anderton is production manager, Kristie Winsen is general manager and Jane Deitch is casting director.

Ballad Lines is lead produced by Katy Lipson for Aria Entertainment and Kate Taylor for KT Producing, and co-produced with Wolk Transfer Company and TRW Production.

Tickets are on sale now.