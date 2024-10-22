Cast announced for Cliffs the Musical workshop performances

The new musical will be workshopped next month

The cast has been confirmed for a workshopped reading and concert version of Cliffs the Musical, set to take place at the Other Palace in November.

The show, written and composed by Elan Butler (Masters of the Air, Funny Woman), blends hip-hop and folk music to tell the story of a young girl, Teddy Thomas, who mysteriously disappears on her way to school.

The concert will be directed by Dean Johnson (Once at The London Palladium, Lift at Southwark Playhouse), with musical supervision by Lucinda Coyle. Originally developed through Leicester Curve’s Playwriting course, Cliffs has been showcased at Musical Mercury Developments and the Musical Theatre Network’s Beam Showcase 2023, leading to support from ATG Productions and the University of Winchester.

The cast features Zoë Athena as Teddy Thomas, Cleve September as Billy Thomas, Richard James-Neale as Darryl, and Butler as Frank. Also joining the cast are AK Golding as Azrael, Leah Deal as Chloe, Alexia Hashem as DCI Newman, George Renshaw as Harry, and Thea Butler as Detective Slater. Percussion onstage will be provided by Samuel Xavier.

Performances of Cliffs the Musical will take place at 4pm and 8pm on 22 November, with an additional performance at 8pm on 23 November, all at the Other Palace Studio.