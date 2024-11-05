Cast announced for 2024 Best New Song Prize concert

The lineup for this year’s Stiles and Drewe Best New Song Prize concert has been revealed.

Showcasing new musical theatre writing talent with a selection of songs from shows in development, the recipient will be awarded £1000 towards developing their work. An additional prize for voice, vision and potential will also be given. The competition is overseen by a panel of industry judges, including Chris Bush, George Stiles, Anthony Drewe and Joanne Benjamin.

The evening will be hosted by Jenna Russell, who will be joined by a host of West End performers singing the songs in contention. They include: Allyson Ava Brown (Hamilton, Les Misérables), Cassius Hackforth (Something Rotten, From Here To Eternity), Charlie McCullagh (42 Balloons, Jesus Christ Superstar), Dan Partridge, Desmonda Cathabel, Jodie Jacobs (Kathy and Stella Solve a Murder, Hello Dolly!), Lauryn Redding (Standing at the Sky’s Edge, Bloody Elle: A Gig Musical), Liv Andrusier (Fiddler on the Roof, Ride), Natalie Paris (Pretty Woman, Six), Obioma Ugoala (Frozen, Hamilton), Samuel Barnett (Rock Follies, Ben and Imo) and Tim Howar (Rock of Ages, The Phantom of the Opera).

The concert will also celebrate recent new British musical successes, featuring songs from Becoming Nancy, Cable Street, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) and 42 Balloons.

The Stiles and Drewe Best New Song Prize concert will take place at the Other Palace on Monday 2 December at 7:30pm.

Songs in contention for the Best New Song Prize are:

“The Temptation of Me” from Proud by Mark Anderson and Lee Freeman

“I’m Going To Stay With You” from The Tale of the Gifted Prince by Lezlie Wade and Dan Green

“It Starts Small” from Unfolding by Emma Vieceli

“Ideal Robot Assistant” from A.I. Will Solve All Your Problems by Leo Mercer

“Someday My Prince Will Come” from Queering the Canon by Cheeyang Ng and Eric Sorrels

“Viareggio” from Lifeboats by Gus Gowland

“Die Like Trees” from Girl Goes to the Underworld by Sam Norman and Bela Kawalec

“Hero” from Man Vs Snake the Epic Musical by Stuart Matthew Price and Daniel Fletcher

“Spread a Little Joy Around the Place” from Retail Therapy by Hilmi Jaidin

“Locked Away” from The Queen is Mad by Amy Clare Tasker and Tom McGrath

“Drek!” from Otto’s Weidt’s Brush and Broom Workshop for the Blind by Amir Shoenfeld and Caitlyn Burt

“Invisible” from Hatched! by Lydia Shaw and Edward Court