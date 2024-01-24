Caissie Levy to star in The Lost Boys musical workshop

A musical version of cult classic film The Lost Boys is in the works, and a private presentation will take place next month.

The 1987 teen horror comedy film starred Jason Patric and Kiefer Sutherland and followed the story of a group of never-aging vampires in a small US town. It was directed by Joel Schumacher, and grossed over $32 million against a production budget of $8.5 million.

The new musical is to be directed by Tony Award winner Michael Arden (Parade) with a book by David Hornsby (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) and Chris Hoch, music and lyrics by The Rescues (made up of Kyler England, AG, Gabriel Mann), with Tony Award nominee Ethan Popp (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical) serving as music supervisor, and general management by Bespoke Theatricals.

The invitation-only presentation will feature WhatsOnStage Award nominee Caissie Levy (Next to Normal) as Lucy Emerson, Nathan Levy (Dear Evan Hansen) as Sam Emerson, and Lorna Courtney (& Juliet) as Star.

Levy will be returning to London this summer to star in the West End transfer of Next to Normal.