Cabaret circus show Sabrage to open at Lafayette in London

The new show opens later this spring

The Menier Chocolate Factory and Strut and Fret have announced the world premiere of Sabrage, a new theatrical production combining circus and cabaret, at hit music venue Lafayette in London.

Directed by Scott Maidment, the show opens on 24 March, with previews from 15 March, and runs until 6 July 2025.

The production takes its name from the tradition of opening a champagne bottle with a saber. It will be staged at Lafayette, a venue known for hosting live music acts including Charli XCX, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Maggie Rogers, Dave, Olivia Dean, Beck, Becky Hill, Anne-Marie, and the Pretenders.

Lafayette founder Ben Lovett (who is also a member of hit band Mumford and Sons) said today: “With over 250,000 music fans who’ve walked through our doors, we’ve had the privilege of hosting countless unforgettable moments—nights where artists have made our venue their home, even if just for one show.

“This year, we’re excited to evolve and expand our definition of what an arts venue can be. Partnering with Sabrage, we’ll introduce a one-of-a-kind experience to Lafayette, blending creativity and innovation in new ways”

Maidment (whose previous work includes directing Blanc de Blanc, Cantina, and LIMBO) described the production as a mix of cabaret, burlesque and circus performance. The venue will also offer VIP access to Nola’s Bar, a speakeasy inspired by the 1920s, featuring live music and cocktails.

Tickets go on sale from 14 February at 9am.