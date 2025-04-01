Brixton House unveils 2025 season including ‘biggest show yet’

Brixton House has announced its third anniversary season.

The season includes the world premiere of Black Power Desk, a new musical inspired by the Black Power movement of the 1970s. Written by Urielle Klein-Mekongo, Renell Shaw and Gerel Falconer, the production is directed by Gbolahan Obisesan and presented in association with Birmingham Hippodrome and The Lowry.

Other highlights include Millennium Girls by Sophia Leonie, a production featuring 1990s classics and an all-female cast, with music supervision by Michael ‘Mikey J’ Asante of Boy Blue. The theatre will also host Uprising, a festival of films, talks, readings and music curated by Danny Bailey and BAFTA winner Tobi Kyeremateng.

Mojisola Adebayo’s Stars, co-produced with Tamasha, returns following critical acclaim, while the season will also feature Dominic Garfield’s Lil.Miss.Lady and Montel Douglas’ One Day Out.

The season also introduces the Biyi Bándélé Bursary Fund, which will support African diaspora writers with mentorship and funding.

Executive creative producer Ruth Hawkins said the programme marks an important moment for Brixton House as it commemorates the 40th anniversary of the 1985 Brixton Uprising. She added: “Every so often, you witness a piece of work by an incredible artist evolve over the years, and I couldn’t be more honored to collaborate with PlayWell Productions to bring the highly anticipated world premiere of Urielle Klein Mekongo’s new musical, Black Power Desk, to Brixton House. This is our biggest show yet – one that deserves a life far beyond our walls – placing the Black British female narrative front and centre.”