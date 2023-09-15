Beautiful Thing at Theatre Royal Stratford East – first look

The 30th anniversary revival will embark on a tour this autumn

Theatre Royal Stratford East, Leeds Playhouse, and HOME Manchester have released production photos for the 30th anniversary of Jonathan Harvey’s Beautiful Thing.

Set on a south London estate, teenagers Ste and Jamie strike up a new relationship and explore feelings as they come to terms with their sexuality. The 90s coming-of-age story unpacks what it means to be 16 and in love.

The cast includes Raphael Akuwudike (Romeo and Juliet) as Ste, Rilwan Abiola Owokoniran as Jamie (who has taken over from Joshua Asaré, who withdrew due to personal circumstances), Trieve Blackwood-Cambridge (Pinocchio) as Tony, Shvorne Marks (Meek) as Sandra, and Scarlett Rayner (Sexy Beast) as Leah.

The creative team includes Rosie Elnile (set and costume design), Elliot Griggs (lighting design), Xana (sound design), Annie-Lunnette Deakin-Foster (movement and intimacy director), Isabella Odoffin CDG (casting director), Robert Awosusi (associate director), Bret Yount (fight director), Jackie Orton (costume supervisor), Joel Trill (voice and dialect coach), Wabriya King (production dramatherapist), and Joanna Sturrock (casting assistant).

Beautiful Thing runs at Theatre Royal Stratford East until 7 October. The show then moves to Leeds Playhouse (18 to 28 October), and HOME Manchester (31 October to 11 November).

Tickets for the Stratford dates are on sale below.