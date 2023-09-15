Photos

Beautiful Thing at Theatre Royal Stratford East – first look

The 30th anniversary revival will embark on a tour this autumn

Raphael Akuwudike (Ste), Scarlett Rayner (Leah) and Rilwan Abiola Owokonira (Jamie) in Beautiful Thing at Stratford East. Photographer The Other Richard.
Theatre Royal Stratford East, Leeds Playhouse, and HOME Manchester have released production photos for the 30th anniversary of Jonathan Harvey’s Beautiful Thing.

Set on a south London estate, teenagers Ste and Jamie strike up a new relationship and explore feelings as they come to terms with their sexuality. The 90s coming-of-age story unpacks what it means to be 16 and in love.

The cast includes Raphael Akuwudike (Romeo and Juliet) as Ste, Rilwan Abiola Owokoniran as Jamie (who has taken over from Joshua Asaré, who withdrew due to personal circumstances), Trieve Blackwood-Cambridge (Pinocchio) as Tony, Shvorne Marks (Meek) as Sandra, and Scarlett Rayner (Sexy Beast) as Leah.

Raphael Akuwudike (Ste) and Rilwan Abiola Owokoniran (Jamie) in Beautiful Thing at Stratford East. Photographer The Other Richard. 4
The creative team includes Rosie Elnile (set and costume design), Elliot Griggs (lighting design), Xana (sound design), Annie-Lunnette Deakin-Foster (movement and intimacy director), Isabella Odoffin CDG (casting director), Robert Awosusi (associate director), Bret Yount (fight director), Jackie Orton (costume supervisor), Joel Trill (voice and dialect coach), Wabriya King (production dramatherapist), and Joanna Sturrock (casting assistant).

Rilwan Abiola Owokoniran (Jamie) in Beautiful Thing at Stratford East. Photographer The Other Richard. 2
Beautiful Thing runs at Theatre Royal Stratford East until 7 October. The show then moves to Leeds Playhouse (18 to 28 October), and HOME Manchester (31 October to 11 November).

Shvorne Marks (Sandra) in Beautiful Thing at Stratford East. Photographer The Other Richard.
Trieve Blackwood Cambridge (Tony) in Beautiful Thing at Stratford East. Photographer The Other Richard. 2
Trieve Blackwood Cambridge (Tony) and Rilwan Abiola Owokoniran (Jamie) in Beautiful Thing at Stratford East. Photographer The Other Richard. 2
Trieve Blackwood Cambridge (Tony) and Rilwan Abiola Owokoniran (Jamie) in Beautiful Thing at Stratford East. Photographer The Other Richard.
Trieve Blackwood Cambridge (Tony) and Shvorne Marks (Sandra) in Beautiful Thing at Stratford East. Photographer The Other Richard. 2
