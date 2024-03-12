Ava Pickett wins Susan Smith Blackburn Prize for 1536

Ava Pickett has been awarded the 2024 Susan Smith Blackburn Prize for her play 1536, announced at a ceremony held at the Royal Court Theatre in London last night.

The Susan Smith Blackburn Prize, established in 1978, is renowned for recognising exceptional works by women+ playwrights in the English-speaking theatre community.

Pickett’s play, set in Tudor Essex, delves into the lives of three close friends grappling with marriage offers, societal gossip, and the harsh realities of being women in a society that condemns them. Described by Pickett as a blend of humour and raw emotion, 1536 explores themes of female friendship against the backdrop of rising puritanical misogyny.

The panel of judges for the 46th Susan Smith Blackburn Prize included notable figures such as Inua Ellams, Sarah Mantell, April Matthis, Clare Perkins, Eric Ting, and Lyndsey Turner.

1536 was nominated by London’s Almeida Theatre, where it was commissioned as part of the Genesis Almeida New Playwrights/Big Plays Writers Programme. The play has also received special commendation from the 2023 George Devine Award.

In addition to Pickett’s win, Justice Hehir received a Special Commendation for her play The Dowagers, described as a poignant exploration of loss and desire amidst the challenges of the pandemic era.