Artistic director steps in to save Around the World in 80 Days show

Over the Christmas weekend, Octagon Theatre’s artistic director Lotte Wakeham stepped in to save the day and make her performing debut in the theatre’s musical adaptation of Around the World in 80 Days.

Due to illness, three cast members were unable to perform, prompting the need for urgent replacements. Olivia Chandler, the swing actor for the production, took on the role of Passepartout, while local actor Jacob Butler stepped in as the undercover journalist Khatri. Wakeham went above and beyond by playing the role of Lady Eliza Sullivan and ten other supporting characters, including a farmer, a jailer, a newspaper boy, and even the gangster Al Capone.

This last-minute adjustment allowed the show to go on, and audiences were treated to a special performance featuring the replacement actors. Wakeham said today: “We know that a trip to the theatre is a beloved festive tradition for many families, so we didn’t want to let our audiences down and we wanted to avoid cancelling as many performances as possible. We had prepared for some illness and additional cover to keep the show going but with three of the original cast not well enough to perform we needed to go the extra mile to ensure the show went ahead.

“Liv and Jacob did a fantastic job stepping in and I’m hugely grateful to the whole team for getting me through my Octagon performing debut so smoothly. The role I took on involved multiple characters and 12 quick costume changes – it was a brilliant reminder to me of the incredible achievements of our actors and backstage team who go through this several times a week during the festive period to entertain our audiences! I’m truly in awe of everyone working on this production and the amount of care, calmness, and good humour from everyone front of house, backstage and on stage.

“The whole team really supported me (and Jacob and Liv) and I’m delighted that the shows were able to go ahead. The audiences were wonderful and also very supportive, and it was an electric atmosphere at the Octagon on Friday and Saturday. The original cast are now thankfully all back and feeling much better so I am hoping my performing services will not be required further! Thank you to the whole team and of course to our audiences for their understanding and generosity – we hope they enjoyed their festive outing at the Octagon.”

This marked the first time in Wakeham’s tenure as artistic director of the Octagon that she stepped into an emergency performing role. Her last on-stage performance occurred almost 14 years ago in early 2010 at the Almeida Theatre in London during a production of Rope by Patrick Hamilton.

Artistic directors suddenly making stage turns has some precedent – the National’s Rufus Norris once made an appearance in Home, I’m Darling a few years ago.