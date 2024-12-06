Andrew Lloyd Webber parody One Man Musical to transfer to Underbelly Boulevard in Soho

Comedy writing duo Flo and Joan will transfer their new hit One-Man Musical to a new London venue for an extended stay.

First seen at this year’s Edinburgh Fringe, the production provides a rollercoaster ride through the life of the “man”, who is none other than musical impresario Andrew Lloyd Webber.

It was described as a bona-fide hit in the WhatsOnStage review, with “magnificent tunes and subtle easter eggs to tickle the sides for the musical purists.”

The show will now move from Soho Theatre to the Underbelly Boulevard in Soho, where it will play from 16 January to 2 March. Tickets will go on general sale on Monday.

It will once more star George Fouracres as “the man”, and Flo and Joan as “the band”, while direction is by Georgie Staight (Operation Mincemeat). Avalon are the producers.