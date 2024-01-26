An Enemy of the People with Matt Smith in rehearsals

Dive into the rehearsal room for Thomas Ostermeier’s version of An Enemy of the People, which lands in the West End next month and is led by Matt Smith (The Crown, Doctor Who, House of the Dragon).

Ibsen’s piece, in an adaptation by Ostermeier and Florian Borchmeyer, follows a doctor who has to battle against a court of public opinion when he discovers that the local waters in his town’s famous baths are contaminated.

Alongside Smith as Dr Stockmann are Jessica Brown Findlay (The Flatshare, Hamlet) as Katharina Stockmann, Priyanga Burford (Rapture, Eyam) as Aslaksen, Zachary Hart (Julius Caesar) as Billing, Paul Hilton (The Inheritance) as Peter Stockmann, Nigel Lindsay (The Lehman Trilogy, The Trials) as Morten Kiil, and Shubham Saraf (The Father and the Assassin) Hovstad.

Making his West End debut, Ostermeier’s production opens at the Duke of York’s Theatre on 20 February 2024, with previews from 6 February, and runs until 6 April. Tickets are on sale below.