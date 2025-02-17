Almeida Theatre announces cast for new play 1536

See who’s heading back to the 16th century in the new play!

The Almeida Theatre has announced initial casting for the world premiere of Ava Pickett’s 1536.

Set in Tudor England, the play follows three women in Essex as they meet to discuss events in London, including the downfall of Anne Boleyn. As news spreads, the women see echoes of their own lives in the wider political turmoil, forcing them to confront difficult choices.

Liv Hill, Siena Kelly, and Tanya Reynolds will star in the production, directed by Lyndsey Turner. The play, which won the 2024 Susan Smith Blackburn Prize, runs from Tuesday 6 May to Saturday 7 June.

The production is part of the Genesis Almeida New Playwrights’ Big Plays Programme and is the first play from the initiative to receive a world premiere at the Almeida.

The creative team includes set and costume design by Max Jones, lighting design by Tim Lutkin, sound design by Tingying Dong, and movement and intimacy direction by Anna Morrissey. Further casting will be announced.

Tickets go on sale from Tuesday 25 February for members, with a general sale from Tuesday 4 March.