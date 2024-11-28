Alfie Boe to join Sheridan Smith and more in major musical concert in Manchester

Sheridan Smith will be joined by Alfie Boe for Manchester at the Musicals, a festive concert at Co-op Live on 20 December 2024.

The event promises a mix of holiday classics and West End hits, performed by a line-up of West End names.

Boe joins Smith as co-host. The pair will be accompanied by Samantha Barks, John Owen-Jones, Alice Fearn and Elesha Paul Moses.

The concert will feature performances from musicals such as Hamilton, Wicked, Les Misérables, and Jesus Christ Superstar, alongside festive favourites like “White Christmas” and “All I Want for Christmas is You.” The Manchester Camerata orchestra will provide musical accompaniment, joined by the Pendleton School of Theatre Choir.

Boe said: “I’m delighted Sheridan asked me to join her and my wonderful friends for this special, one-off festive night of fun and dancing. From West End classics to Christmas classics, all set in a holiday dreamland created by Co-op Live, it’s a show to get us all in the festive spirit.

“If you love theatre, Christmas, or are just looking for a fun night out, join us for an evening of dancing, singing and a true celebration of musicals and the festive season. I can’t wait for Manchester to show us how they do musical theatre”