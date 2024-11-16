Sheridan Smith, Samantha Barks and more to perform giant musical concert in Manchester

Manchester at the Musicals takes place next month

A giant musical celebration is heading to Manchester next month.

Taking place at the Co-op Arena on 20 December, the event will blend the worlds of musicals and festive celebration.

Set to appear will be multi-award-winner Sheridan Smith performing songs from The Greatest Showman, Cilla and more, as well as Samantha Barks, along with a lineup of surprise guests. All will be accompanied by Manchester Camerata – a Manchester-based chamber orchestra.

The Co-op Arena, which seats over 20,000 spectators, opened earlier this year and has hosted a series of high-profile names since.

The Co-op member pre-sale begins on 18 November at 9.30am, ahead of a general on-sale on 19 November at 9.30am.