Theatre News

Further names join Sheridan Smith and Samantha Barks in major musical concert in Manchester

Manchester at the Musicals takes place next month

Alex Wood

Alex Wood

| Manchester |

23 November 2024

ten fifteen
Sheridan Smith, Samantha Barks and Alice Fearn, © Dan Wooller

A giant musical celebration is heading to Manchester next month – and more names have been added to the bill.

Taking place at the Co-op Arena on 20 December, the event will blend the worlds of musicals and festive celebration.

As already revealed, set to appear will be multi-award-winner Sheridan Smith performing songs from The Greatest Showman, Cilla and more, as well as Samantha Barks. Joining them will be Alice Fearn and John Owen-Jones. All will be accompanied by Manchester Camerata – a Manchester-based chamber orchestra.

The Co-op Arena, which seats over 20,000 spectators, opened earlier this year and has hosted a series of high-profile names since.

The show is on sale now.

Tagged in this Story

Latest Reviews

See all

Theatre News & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theatre and shows by signing up for WhatsOnStage newsletter today!

Biggest stories of the month

READ MORE

Latest Videos

Alexia Khadime and Mary Kate Morrissey posing as Elphaba in Wicked

West End vs Broadway: Wicked – two Elphabas, working in tandem

One short daytime heart-to-heart…