Further names join Sheridan Smith and Samantha Barks in major musical concert in Manchester

A giant musical celebration is heading to Manchester next month – and more names have been added to the bill.

Taking place at the Co-op Arena on 20 December, the event will blend the worlds of musicals and festive celebration.

As already revealed, set to appear will be multi-award-winner Sheridan Smith performing songs from The Greatest Showman, Cilla and more, as well as Samantha Barks. Joining them will be Alice Fearn and John Owen-Jones. All will be accompanied by Manchester Camerata – a Manchester-based chamber orchestra.

The Co-op Arena, which seats over 20,000 spectators, opened earlier this year and has hosted a series of high-profile names since.

The show is on sale now.