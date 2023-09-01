A Very Very Bad Cinderella to run at the Other Palace this Christmas

Following in the footsteps of last year’s inaugural adult Christmas comedy at The Other Palace, Ghosted – Another F***ing Christmas Carol, the venue will present A Very Very Bad Cinderella this festive season.

Written by Neil Hurst (The Government Inspector) and Jodie Prenger (Coronation Street), the musical parody will run at the Other Palace Studio and is suitable for ages 16 and over.

Told from the perspective of the Ugly Sisters, the piece features songs “lovingly ripped off” from West End show tunes. Casting for the production will be announced shortly.

The Other Palace artistic director, Paul Taylor-Mills, commented: “We are delighted to carry on our newly established tradition of deliciously naughty Christmas Capers in the Studio after the sold-out success of Ghosted – Another F***ing Christmas Carol last year. A Very Very Bad Cinderella is sure to make us laugh and blush at the same time!”

A Very Very Bad Cinderella runs from 1 December 2023 to 7 January 2024.

