15 eggcellent theatre shows to see this Easter

Spring is (finally) springing, and many of you might be looking around for some shows to see this Easter holidays – we certainly hope so. Without further ado, here are our recommendations for the coming few weeks, from family shows to gritty dramas.

Family favourites

Having been going strong in the West End for well over a decade, this Dahl delight now feels like a rite-of-passage theatre experience for youngsters. Swinging into action in the latest cast are the likes of Lydia White as the saintly Miss Honey and Kieran Hill as the ferocious, hammer/child-throwing Miss Trunchbull, alongside, as ever, a hugely talented ensemble of children.

Frozen The Musical – Theatre Royal, Drury Lane

Sadly Disney’s latest screen-to-stage show, which has proved a hit with audiences old and young, has announced it will be departing the West End’s Theatre Royal Drury Lane on 8 September. So catch it here while you can – it’s truly a wintry wonder, thanks in no small part to the powerhouse performance of Samantha Barks, who has starred as Elsa since the beginning.

Bear Snores On – Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre

Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre has emerged from its winter hibernation with this innovative adaptation of a popular picture book. With a book by Cush Jumbo and Katy Sechiari, and music from Harry Blake, it invites audiences (aged 4+) on a promenade journey through the grounds, to meet a whole load of new animal friends. Awwww.

The Odyssey – Unicorn Theatre

Suitable for slightly older children (8+), this new version of Homer’s epic poem is penned by Nina Segal and directed by Jennifer Tang, and features a 60s-inspired score by Naomi Hammerton. It retells the story of Odysseus from the perspective of his son, Telemacus. The Unicorn has a great track record for reworking classic stories with a contemporary twist, and this is no exception.

Tortoise & The Hare (Oxford Playhouse – tour)

Northern Ballet’s acclaimed production, choreographed by Dreda Blow and Sebastian Loe and composed by Bruno Merz, is a fun and colourful interpretation of the much-loved Aesop fable, suitable for all ages. It plays in Oxford over the Easter weekend before visiting York, Durham, Newcastle and more as part of an extensive tour.

Musical marvels

Standing at the Sky’s Edge – Gillian Lynne Theatre

This WhatsOnStage Award winning musical has finally made it to the West End, after sold-out runs in Sheffield (where the show is set) and the National Theatre. Featuring a book by Chris Bush and music by Pulp’s Richard Hawley, it’s an moving and often hilarious look at how three generations adapted to life in the same place. Don’t miss it before it finishes in the summer.

What more is there to say about Hamilton? It’s won every award going (including plenty of our own), and continues to play to packed houses around the world. Now it’s embarked on a UK and Ireland tour, you really have no excuse not to see what all the fuss is about. So don’t throw away your shot!

Hadestown – Lyric Theatre

This hit Broadway show is back in the West End with a bang. Our own Sarah Crompton called it “even sharper and more sophisticated” than its last visit to London back in 2018. Mashing together two classic myths – Orpheus and Eurydice, and King Hades and his wife Persephone – it will take you on a soulful journey to the underworld and back.

Little Shop of Horrors (Theatre by the Lake, Keswick)

This brand new production, directed by Lotte Wakeham, of Howard Ashman and Alan Menken’s much-loved screen-to-stage musical is bound to get your toes tapping this Easter. Plus, seeing as Theatre by the Lake is situated in the middle of the glorious Lake District, you can combine it with some spectacular walking and pub lunching. What could be better?

Over seven years since its premiere, everybody’s still talking about this WhatsOnStage Award-winning musical about a Sheffield schoolboy who becomes a drag queen. The tour cast currently features Strictly Come Dancing professional Kevin Clifton alongside Sam Bailey and Ivano Turco in the title role, so there’s no time like the present to get on board the hype train.

Perfect plays

Player Kings – Noël Coward Theatre

This new adaptation of Shakespeare’s Henry IV, parts one and two, penned by Robert Icke, opens in the West End on 1 April (it’s no joke!). Shakespeare’s history play follows Hal, the young prince and King-in-waiting, as he goes through a series of capers with his older friend Falstaff, while the looming threat of war grows. The cast features Toheeb Jimoh, Richard Coyle and someone called Ian McKellen.

Shelagh Delaney’s modern classic has returned home to Manchester in an all-new production directed by Emma Baggott and featuring Jill Halfpenny. Delaney’s writing only seems to improve with time, and her themes remain urgently topical. Acclaimed as “wonderful” by WhatsOnStage’s Matt Barton, it may not be the sunniest theatrical offering this Easter but it’ll certainly be one of the most though-provoking.

The Picture of Dorian Gray (Theatre Royal Haymarket)

Australian actor Sarah Snook has swapped Succession for the West End stage, starring in this one-woman version, by Kip Williams, of Oscar Wilde’s classic novel. It’s nothing less than a tour-de-force that sees her take on 26 roles amid a dazzling array of video effects. It only runs for a few more weeks, so catch it while you can.

Transferring to the West End from the Bush Theatre, this acclaimed debut play from Tyrell Williams centres on three aspiring footballers and the 5 a-side pitch they call home. It features superb performances from the three-strong cast (Francis Lovehall, Emeka Sesay and Kedar Williams-Stirling), and is played electrifyingly in the round.

For Black Boys Who Have Considered Suicide When The Hue Gets Too Heavy – Garrick Theatre

Ryan Calais Cameron’s Olivier Award-nominated play was first seen back at the New Diorama Theatre in 2021, and has since transferred to the Royal Court and then the West End, where it was described by WhatsOnStage’s Sarah Crompton as an “astonishing evening of theatre“. It’s currently back for a limited run until 4 May 2024, so should be high on your Easter holiday to-do list.