David Hunter and Wendy Mae Brown to join Waitress tour

New casting plans have been unveiled for the Waitress UK and Ireland tour.

Wendy Mae Brown (The Book of Dust) will appear in the production as Becky from 30 March 2022.

David Hunter will appear as Dr Pomatter in Llandudno from 30 March to 2 April 2022, and then take over the role full-time from 30 May 2022. Matt Willis will play the role at all other dates before 30 May.

Based on the film of the same name, it follows a young waitress in a diner who dreams of leaving her job and forging a life of her own.

The pair join a cast of Chelsea Halfpenny as Jenna, Evelyn Hoskins as Dawn, George Crawford as Ogie, Michael Starke as Joe, Tamlyn Henderson as Earl and Christopher D Hunt as Cal.

The company also includes Monique Ashe-Palmer, Amelia Atherton, Donal Brennan, Aimée Fisher, Scarlet Gabriel, Nathanael Landskroner, Charlie Martin, Liam McHugh, Olivia Mitchell, Ben Morris and Brian Roland.

The show has music and lyrics by Sara Bareilles, book by Jessie Nelson, direction by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus, choreography by Lorin Latarro, set by Scott Pask, lighting by Christopher Akerlind, sound by Jonathan Deans, and musical supervision and arrangements by Nadia DiGiallonardo. Further creatives are to be revealed by the production.

The show is currently booking through to 20 August 2022, with a variety of dates on sale below.