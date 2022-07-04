Amy Trigg's Reasons You Should(n't) Love Me confirms UK tour

Paines Plough has announced a UK tour for Amy Trigg's one woman show, Reasons You Should(n't) Love Me, and a London run at the Kiln Theatre.

The play, which follows a woman with spina bifida navigating her twenties, was joint winner of the inaugural Women's Prize for Playwriting in 2020.

Trigg commented: "I'm absolutely thrilled to be taking Reasons You Should(n't) Love Me on tour and to be returning to the Kiln, where it all began! To be able to revisit Juno's story and reach a wider audience is an absolute treat – I can't wait to see how different audiences respond to Juno's tale of love, joy, and embarrassing moments. Also, I haven't been on tour since 2020, so I'm really looking forward to revisiting some of my favourite theatres, and discovering new ones. And coffee shops! Hit me up with coffee shop recommendations. The best hot chocolate in town, please. Sorry, this probably isn't what you wanted for this quote... See you on tour!"

The production, presented by Paines Plough in association with the Women's Prize for Playwriting, 45North and Kiln Theatre, opens in Newcastle on 7 September 2022, before heading to Canterbury, Colchester, Brighton, Aldershot, Maidenhead, Barking, Lyme Regis, Bracknell, Norwich, Doncaster, Washington, Middlesbrough, Manchester, Tunbridge Wells, Havant and Luton.

The tour will culminate with a three-week engagement at the Kiln (5 to 26 November 2022), where it staged its world premiere back in May 2021.