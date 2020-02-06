The Wicker Husband new musical at the Watermill Theatre full cast announced

Zoë Rainey and Angela Caesar are among the cast announced for the world premiere of new musical The Wicker Husband, which will run at the Watermill Theatre.

Based on the short story by Ursula Wills-Jones, the show follows a so-called "Ugly Girl" who has a husband made for her out of wood. It was created by Rhys Jennings and Darren Clark, the winners of the 2016 Stiles and Drewe mentorship award which celebrates British musical theatre writers.

The remaining cast includes Laura Johnson as The Ugly Girl, Yazdan Qafouri as the voice of The Wicker Husband, Eilon Morris and Scarlet Wilderink as the puppeteers of The Wicker Husband, Stephen Leask as The Cobbler, Jonathan Charles as The Innkeeper, Claire-Marie Hall as The Innkeeper's Wife, Jack Beale as The Tailor, Julian Forsyth as The Old Basket Maker and Jon Whitten as the on stage band.

Directed by Charlotte Westenra, The Wicker Husband has set design by Anna Kelsey, puppetry design and direction by Finn Caldwell, choreography by Steven Harris, lighting design by Hartley T A Kemp, sound design by Ella Wahlström and musical direction by Pat Mora.

The show will run from 12 March to 4 April, with a press night on 16 March.