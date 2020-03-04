WhatsOnStage Logo
The Wicker Husband musical at the Watermill Theatre: first look at rehearsals

The new musical opens in Newbury later this month

Stephen Leask, Yazdan Qafouri and Eilon Morris
© Pamela Raith

Photos have been released offering a first look at rehearsals for new musical The Wicker Husband at the Watermill Theatre.

Members of the cast
© Pamela Raith
Scarlet Wilderink
© Pamela Raith

Based on the short story by Ursula Wills-Jones, the show follows a so-called "Ugly Girl" who has a husband made for her out of wood. It was created by Rhys Jennings and Darren Clark, the winners of the 2016 Stiles and Drewe mentorship award which celebrates British musical theatre writers.

The cast includes Zoe Rainey as the Tailor's Wife, Angela Caesar as the Cobbler's Wife, Laura Johnson as The Ugly Girl, Yazdan Qafouri as the voice of The Wicker Husband, Eilon Morris and Scarlet Wilderink as the puppeteers of The Wicker Husband, Stephen Leask as The Cobbler, Jonathan Charles as The Innkeeper, Claire-Marie Hall as The Innkeeper's Wife, Jack Beale as The Tailor, Julian Forsyth as The Old Basket Maker and Jon Whitten as the on stage band.

Jon Whitten
© Pamela Raith

Directed by Charlotte Westenra, The Wicker Husband has set design by Anna Kelsey, puppetry design and direction by Finn Caldwell, choreography by Steven Harris, lighting design by Hartley T A Kemp, sound design by Ella Wahlström and musical direction by Pat Mora.

Zoe Rainey and Stephen Leask
© Pamela Raith

The show will run from 12 March to 4 April, with a press night on 16 March.

Jack Beale
© Pamela Raith
Laura Johnson and Zoe Rainey
© Pamela Raith
Yazdan Qafouri, Scarlet Wilderink, Eilon Morris
© Pamela Raith
Claire-Marie Hall and Angela Caesar
© Pamela Raith
Scarlet Wilderink and Pat Moran
© Pamela Raith
Zoe Rainey and Laura Johnson
© Pamela Raith
Yazdan Qafouri and Finn Caldwell
© Pamela Raith
Jonathan Charles
© Pamela Raith
Charlotte Westenra and Steven Harris
© Pamela Raith
