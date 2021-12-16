Watermill Theatre's production of The Jungle Book to be released online

The Watermill Theatre has confirmed a digital version of its current production of The Jungle Book has been made available to watch on demand.

Filmed live at the venue last month, the piece can be rented for a period of either three or seven days from now until Tuesday 28 December. Audio description and captions are also available.

Executive Director Claire Murray commented: "School children and families are raving about The Jungle Book's brilliant songs and beautiful storytelling, and we've been overwhelmed by the response to our special pyjama performances taking place at the theatre from this Sunday. We're so excited to be able to share the show on demand, so that everyone can now enjoy this festive treat, in their pyjamas if they wish, in the comfort of their own homes!"

Adapted and directed by Tom Jackson Greaves, the show recently received a glowing review from WhatsOnStage and stars Peter Ashmore as Shere Khan, Alexander Bean as Kaa / Councilor Wolf, Philippa Hogg as Bagheera, Guido Garcia Lueches as Tabaqui, Rowena Lennon as Baloo, and Karishma Young as Mowgli.