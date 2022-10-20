Watermill Theatre reveals full cast of Rapunzel

The Watermill Theatre has announced the complete cast for its upcoming production of Rapunzel, adapted by Annie Siddon and directed by Lucy Betts.

"Annie Siddons' beautiful and madcap adaptation spins the Brothers Grimms' fairytale on its head and shows us a Rapunzel as you've never seen before,' said Betts, a creative associate at the Watermill. "I can't wait to work with this incredible team to bring the story to life this Christmas!"

The company includes (in alphabetical order) Miiya Alexandra (Amélie) as Mother Gothel/Duchess, Emma Barclay (The Windsors: Endgame) as Pierluigi Ambrosi/Baldozi, Jess Lobo (professional debut) as Prezze, Roddy Lynch (Kinky Boots) as Paulo/Umberto/Shark, Tilly-Mae Millbrook (A Little Night Music) as Rapunzel and Loris Scarpa (Doctors) as Patrizio.

The festive production will feature movement direction by Adrian Quinton, design by Isobel Nicholson, composition, musical direction and sound by Tom Attwood and lighting by Alex Musgrave. The Stage Management team comprises Cat McKenzie (DSM), Alastair Day (ASM), and Natalie Toney (ASM).

Siddons' version of Rapunzel, which was first staged by Kneehigh Theatre at Battersea Arts Centre in 2006, is set to run in Newbury from 18 November 2022 to 1 January 2023.