Rapunzel at the Watermill – rehearsal photos released

The Watermill Theatre has revealed rehearsal images for its upcoming production of Rapunzel, adapted by Annie Siddon and directed by Lucy Betts.

The company includes (in alphabetical order) Miiya Alexandra (Amélie) as Mother Gothel/Duchess, Emma Barclay (The Windsors: Endgame) as Pierluigi Ambrosi/Baldozi, Jess Lobo (professional debut) as Prezze, Roddy Lynch (Kinky Boots) as Paulo/Umberto/Shark, Tilly-Mae Millbrook (A Little Night Music) as Rapunzel and Loris Scarpa (Doctors) as Patrizio.

The festive production will feature movement direction by Adrian Quinton, design by Isobel Nicholson, composition, musical direction and sound by Tom Attwood and lighting by Alex Musgrave. The stage management team comprises Cat McKenzie (DSM), Alastair Day (ASM), and Natalie Toney (ASM).

Siddons' version of Rapunzel, which was first staged by Kneehigh Theatre at Battersea Arts Centre in 2006, is set to run in Newbury from 18 November 2022 to 1 January 2023.







© Ben Wilkin



© Ben Wilkin



© Ben Wilkin