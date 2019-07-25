Rebecca Trehearn and cast of Kiss Me, Kate at the Watermill in rehearsals

Paul Hart's production of Kiss Me, Kate opens at the Watermill Theatre this week, check out our exclusive video below to get a sneak peek at the cast in rehearsals.

Cole Porter and Sam and Bella Spewack's play-within-a-play stars Rebecca Trehearn as Lilli and David Ricardo-Pearce as Fred, a divorced couple who find themselves starring opposite each other in a musical version of The Taming of the Shrew.

Songs include "Too Darn Hot", "Another Op'nin' Another Show", "Brush Up Your Shakespeare" and "So in Love".

The cast also includes Jack Benjamin (Ralph), Dan De Cruz (Doorman/Suitor), Kimmy Edwards (Lois), Andre Fabien Francis (Paul), Sheldon Greenland (Gangster 1) Robert Jackson (Gangster 2), Jay Perry (Bill), Tom Sowinski (Harrison Howell), Thomas Sutcliffe (Harry Trevor) and Chioma Uma (Hattie).

With choreography by Oti Mabuse, the production has design by Frankie Bradshaw, musical supervision and orchestration from Tom Attwood. Lighting is by Rory Beaton, sound from Tom Marshall and associate choreography from James Bennett.