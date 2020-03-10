All-female Hamlet at the Watermill Theatre to star Evanna Lynch, Nenda Neurer and more

Full casting has been announced for the Watermill Theatre's upcoming all-female adaptation of Hamlet.

Joining the previously announced Emma McDonald (The Sweet Science of Bruising) will be Evanna Lynch (Harry Potter series) as Ophelia, Leigh Quinn (Troilus and Cressida) as Polonius, Katherine Jack (An Inspector Calls) as Claudius, Chanelle Modi (All About Eve) as Gertrude, Nenda Neurer (Death of a Salesman) as Laertes, Molly Chesworth (Call the Midwife) as Horatio, Lucy Keirl (Romeo and Juliet) as Guildenstern, Chioma Uma (Kiss Me Kate) as Rosencrantz and Ami Okumura Jones (EastEnders) as Ghost and Fortinbras.

The production of Shakespeare's classic runs from 17 April to 23 May and will see the cast underscoring the show with live music.

The piece is directed by the venue's artistic director Paul Hart and Abigail Pickard Price with design by Katie Lais, lighting by Tom White, sound design by Annie May Fletcher and movement by Chi-San Howard.

Pickard Price said: "By presenting Hamlet as a woman we will tell Shakespeare's timeless tragedy through the female gaze, fusing music and text in a manner unique to The Watermill Ensemble. Our Hamlet is a woman lost in a man's world steeped in history and tradition, desperate to break the mould and fight the notion that frailty is personified by womanhood."