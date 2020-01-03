Wuthering Heights at the Royal Exchange full casting announced

Full casting has been announced for the Royal Exchange's production of Wuthering Heights, which opens in Manchester in February.

Directed by the venue's incoming co-artistic director Bryony Shanahan, the new adaptation is by Bruntwood winner Andrew Sheridan. It will star Alex Austin as Heathcliff alongside Rakhee Sharma as Cathy, alongside Rhiannon Clements, David Crellin, Dean Fagan, Samantha Power and Gurjeet Singh. They are joined on stage by musicians Sophie Galpin and Rebecca Wilkie.

The creative team includes designer Cécile Trémolières, lighting designer Zoe Spurr, sound designer and composer Alexandra Faye Braithwaite, Additional musical composition is by Sophie Galpin, with movement by Jennifer Jackson and assistant direction by Hannah Sands.

The show runs from 7 February to 7 March, and follows the passionate, destructive relationship between Heathcliff and Cathy. Shanahan's production will put a contemporary spin on Brontë's novel and feature original live music.