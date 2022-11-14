Will Young to star in Simon Stephens and Mark Eitzel's Song From Far Away revival

Will Young (Strictly Ballroom, Cabaret) will star in a revival of Song From Far Away in Manchester.

Penned by Simon Stephens (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night–Time) and Mark Eitzel (lead singer of American Music Club), the play follows a New York-based man who is forced to return home to Amsterdam after receiving a significant phone call. The solo show was first seen in the UK in 2015, with Ivo van Hove directing Eelco Smits.

Directed by Kirk Jameson (Love Story) the new revival of the 85-minute play is co-produced by Thomas Hopkins, Guy Chapman and HOME in Manchester. Further creative team members are to be announced.

It will run at HOME from 22 February to 11 March, with tickets on general sale later this week.