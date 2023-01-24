Head Over Heels – watch an exclusive first look performance by the UK premiere cast

Recently we caught up with the UK premiere cast of Head Over Heels during rehearsals for the upcoming run at Manchester's Hope Mill Theatre.

Penned by Jeff Whitty (Avenue Q) and James Magruder (Triumph of Love), the show is based on The Countess of Pembroke's Arcadia, a seminal piece of British political literature from the 16th century, and incorporates the hits of the all-female rock band known as The Go-Go's (with a sprinkling of Belinda Carlisle's solo hits to boot).

We were treated to a rendition of "Vision of Nowness", led by Iz Hesketh as Pythio – the part played in New York by Peppermint, who made history as Broadway's first openly trans woman to originate a principal role.

Check out the in-rehearsals performance below:





Joining Hesketh in the company are Luke Bayer (DIVA: Live from Hell!) as Musidorus, Alison Driver (RENT) as ensemble, Jenny O'Leary (Heathers) as Pamela, Daniel Page (My Kingdom Is a Horse) as Dametas, Maiya Quansah-Breed (RENT) as Philoclea, Samuel Routley (The Osmonds) as ensemble, Khadija Sallet (Last Life) as Mopsa, Julie Stark (Bat Out of Hell) as Gynecia, Marina Tavolieri (Sister Act) as ensemble, Timo Tatzber (making his professional debut) as ensemble, and Fed Zanni (Mamma Mia! The Party) as Basilius.

Director Tom Jackson Greaves' production features musical direction by Arlene McNaught, set and costume design by Sophia Pardon, lighting by Jamie Platt and casting by Lucy Casson.

Head Over Heels begins previews this Thursday, 26 January, ahead of an official opening on 1 February, and runs through to 4 March.