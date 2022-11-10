Theatre community pays tribute to Emily Chesterton, who has died of unexpected natural causes

The theatre community has paid tribute to performer Emily Chesterton, whose death was announced by her family earlier this week.

In a post on social media, Chesterton's family said: "Dear family and friends... It is with heavy hearts that we have to announce the passing of our dear Emily. Due to unexpected natural causes, Emily passed away surrounded by her family.

"Not only was she the sweetest daughter and sister, best auntie and most loving partner, Emily was a beautiful person and she will be dearly missed. We will inform you in regards to paying respects to her in the near future."

Having trained at LIPA and the Royal Academy of Music, Chesterton appeared in a variety of musicals and concerts during her career, including Jerry Springer the Opera at the Hope Mill Theatre, and played Anita in the Crouch End Festival Chorus/BBC Concert Orchestra's staging of Romeo and Juliet/West Side Story. She had been set to appear in Cases at The Other Palace, though the show's run was disrupted by the pandemic.

Casting directors Pearson posted a message saying: "Today our hearts are completely broken. We loved it every time Emily graced us with her talent in the audition room and every time we got to watch her on stage. A beautiful soul and true, outstanding talent. We will miss you. We will never forget you."

Musical director Jordan Li-Smith said: "Emily, it was an utter pleasure to know you, to coach you, and make music with you. I wished we had done it more."

The Hope Mill Theatre in Manchester said: "We are saddened to hear about the passing of Emily Chesterton. Emily performed in Some Enchanted Evening and Jerry Springer with us. Joe, Will and the team would like to extend their deepest sympathies to Emily's family and loved ones.