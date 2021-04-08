The Wiz to be revived this Christmas at the Hope Mill Theatre

Exclusive: The Wiz will return to UK stages with a brand-new production at the Hope Mill Theatre.

Based on L Frank Baum's The Wonderful Wizard of Oz , the piece follows Dorothy as she is whisked away to the land of Oz where she encounters a cavalcade of characters.

Originally opening on Broadway in 1975 and running for four years, The Wiz has music and lyrics by Charlie Small, Timothy Graphenreed, Harold Wheeler, George Faison and Luther Vandross, with a book by William F Brown. It was adapted for the big screen in 1978 starring Diana Ross as Dorothy.

Directed by Matthew Xia, the creative team features musical supervisor and orchestrator Sean Green, choreographer Leah Hill, assistant producer Chuchu Nwagu, with poster photography by Dujonna Gift- Simms and poster design by Christopher D Clegg. Full creative team and casting to be announced at a later date.

The show will play from 24 November 2021 to 16th January 2022 and is produced by the Hope Mill in association with Ameena Hamid Productions.

Xia said: "I can't wait to return to Manchester, my former home, to create the all singing all dancing extravaganza that is The Wiz at the exceptional Hope Mill Theatre. We're pulling together an outstanding team including musical supervisor Sean Green and choreographer Leah Hill to reimagine this classic funk, soul (and now afrobeat!) infused story of self-discovery, determination and Black joy. Everybody rejoice!"

Audiences can register for priority access to tickets via the Hope Mill website.