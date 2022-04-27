Watch Ruthie Henshall, Dean John-Wilson and Kelly Price in rehearsal for Passion

We recently visited the company of Hope Mill Theatre's upcoming revival of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's musical Passion, led by stage favourite Ruthie Henshall, during rehearsals.

Alongside performances of some of the show's musical numbers, we sat down with Henshall, Dean John-Wilson, Kelly Price and director Michael Strassen to discuss the new production as well as the passing of Sondheim himself.









The cast also includes Adam Robert Lewis, Charlie Waddell, Danny Whitehead, Dalton Harris, Ray Shell, Steve Watts and Tim Walton.

The musical is set in the 19th century and follows a soldier named Giorgio who is obsessively pursued by Fosca, the cousin of a superior officer.

Alongside Strassen, the creative team for the production includes movement director Sundeep Saini and musical director Yshani Perinpanayagam, with orchestrations by Stuart Barr, musical supervision by Paul Schofield, set and costume design by Elin Steele, lighting by Charlie M Jones, sound by Dan Samson and casting by Rob Kelly.

Produced by Henshall, Paul Schofield, Thomas Hopkins and Guy Chapman, Passion is scheduled to run at the Hope Mill Theatre in Manchester from 5 May to 5 June 2022.



