Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella premiere at the Hope Mill Theatre to hold open auditions for lead role

The Hope Mill Theatre will hold open auditions for its upcoming production of Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella, which opens at the venue in May.

The auditions will be held on Sunday 2 February – you can register by sending a cv and a brief note about yourself to [email protected] All applicants must be over 17 by 13 April, and may be considered for other roles.

Cinderella is the only musical by Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II to be written directly for TV. Originally broadcast live in 1957 with Julie Andrews, the programme was watched by more than 100 million people before being reprised in 1965 and again in 1997, where it starred Whitney Houston.

The production will mark the debut of A Factory of Creativity – the charity recently formed to take over the running of Hope Mill Theatre. The co-founders of the venue, Joseph Houston and William Whelton, will direct and choreograph the show respectively, with set and costume design by Elly Wdowski, orchestrations by Jason Carr, projection design by George Reeves, lighting design by Aaron Dootson and casting by Jane Deitch.

Whelton said: "Moving forward Hope Mill Theatre is committed to holding open auditions for all of our in-house productions. As a northern venue it is important to us that we nurture and develop northern talent in the regions by providing opportunities. We are all very excited about welcoming new talent through our doors for our production of Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella, and hope to find the stars of tomorrow."

The production will run at Hope Mill Theatre from Saturday 9 May to Saturday 6 June and then at Clonter Opera Theatre, Cheshire the following week.