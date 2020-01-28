Rent to be revived at the Hope Mill Theatre

Rent will be revived in Manchester in July, it has been announced.

The brand new Hope Mill Theatre production of the hit musical will be directed by Luke Sheppard, who previously directed Spring Awakening at the Hope Mill in 2018 (and whose other credits include In The Heights and & Juliet).

He said: "The Hope Mill Theatre has emerged as a groundbreaking environment to experience theatre that is loud, proud and pushing at boundaries. After redefining musical theatre for a generation, Rent is the perfect match for this unique space and I can't wait to get started on this new production, placing the audience up close and in the heart of this incredible story and score."

Based on Puccini's La Bohème, Rent follows a group of impoverished young artists who live in New York under the shadow of HIV/AIDs. After first premiering in 1996, the show first ran in the UK in 1998, with a film released in 2005. It has music, lyrics, and book by Jonathan Larson, with numbers including "La Vie Boheme", "Without You" and "Seasons of Love".

The production runs from 31 July to 30 August, with full creative team and casting to be announced. There will be open auditions for the show in Manchester on 18 February 2020, as part of a push by the theatre to champion new Northern talent.