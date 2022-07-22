New venues announced for Everybody's Talking About Jamie tour
The production returns in September 2023
Everybody's Talking About Jamie has confirmed new dates and venues for it second UK tour, which embarks from September 2023.
As previously reported, the WhatsOnStage Award-winning show opens at The Lowry in Salford from 7 to 17 September 2023.
It will subsequently visit: Sunderland ( 19 to 23 September), Nottingham (25 to 30 September), Bromley (2 to 7 October), Cardiff ( 23 to 28 October), Brighton (31 October to 11 November), Leeds (14 to 19 November), Blackpool (21 to 25 November), Llandudno (28 November to 2 December), Newcastle (16 to 20 January 2024), Wolverhampton (23 to 27 January) and Woking (29 January to 3 February).
Based on the hit documentary Jamie: Drag Queen at 16 and now a much-loved movie (which is available to watch on Amazon Prime), the piece tells the story of a young Sheffield-based lad who dreams of a life in drag.
The show previously began a tour in 2020 which was subsequently disrupted by the pandemic – it continued to play performances throughout 2021.
Further tour dates and casting are still to be announced.