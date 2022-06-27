Everybody's Talking About Jamie to embark on new tour

The WhatsOnStage Award-winning musical Everybody's Talking About Jamie has revealed it will embark on a new tour.

Based on the hit documentary Jamie: Drag Queen at 16 and now a much-loved movie (which is available to watch on Amazon Prime), the piece tells the story of a young Sheffield-based lad who dreams of a life in drag.

The show previously began a tour in 2020 which was subsequently disrupted by the pandemic – it continued to play performances throughout 2021.

The new tour will open on 7 September 2023 at The Lowry on the Salford river bank (where it runs to 17 September), with the show currently set to announce further tour dates.

Casting for the show is to be revealed.